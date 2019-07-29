Garment shop offers 50% discount

Badlapur: Nagma Pille, a widow and lives with daughter in Badlapur, runs Om Ladies Collection in Badlapur’s Hendrepada, who basically sell leggins, top, dress, inner garments and other ladies garments.

“I had invested Rs 3 lakh into ladies garment items for the past three months. My shop was totally flooded. On Friday, I shut my shop and left to home, but on Saturday I was shocked to see my shop deep in waters.

I was unable to reach there, but on Sunday when I went to open it all my garments were wet. So I decided to sell it at 50 per cent discount," said a woeful Nagma.