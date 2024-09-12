Ganpati Visarjan, Day 5: 38% Of Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds, Total 38,717 Immersions

Ganpati Visarjan | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra is celebrating its most cherished the 10-day-long Ganpati festival which began on September 7. Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha in large processions at their homes as well as at sarvajanik mandals. In Mumbai itself, there were over 2,500 mandals registered and several small utsav mandals.

After 1.5 days of Ganpati visarjan on Sunday, the devotees immersed 5-days Ganpati on Wednesday. As per the municipal corporation data, In Mumbai, total 38,717 Bappa idols were immersed, of which 37,569 were Gharguti (home) Ganpatis, 1,095 were sarvajanik mandal's Ganpatis and 53 Hartalika idols for which pran pratishtha was done on the Day 4 of the Ganpati festival.

In order to prevent environmental damage, the government has been promoting eco-friendly festival celebrations and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also installs Artificial ponds every year for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjans. On Wednesday, around 39.46 per cent of Ganpati idols were immersed in Artificial ponds and rest were immersed at Natural spots (seashores and lakes).

This year's Ganpati festival, rising preference by devotees towards visarjan at Artificial ponds is seen. For 5-days Ganpati visarjan, out of total 38,717 visarjans, 14,880 idols were immersed in Artificial ponds of which 388 were sarvajanik Ganpatis and 14,555 were Gharguti and 16 were Hartalika idols.