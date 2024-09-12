 Ganpati Visarjan, Day 5: 38% Of Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds, Total 38,717 Immersions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanpati Visarjan, Day 5: 38% Of Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds, Total 38,717 Immersions

Ganpati Visarjan, Day 5: 38% Of Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds, Total 38,717 Immersions

On Wednesday, a total 38,717 Bappa idols were immersed in Mumbai, of which 37,569 were Gharguti Ganpatis, 1,095 were sarvajanik mandal's Ganpatis and 53 Hartalika idols. A rising trend of eco-friendly visarjans was seen.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Ganpati Visarjan | File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra is celebrating its most cherished the 10-day-long Ganpati festival which began on September 7. Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha in large processions at their homes as well as at sarvajanik mandals. In Mumbai itself, there were over 2,500 mandals registered and several small utsav mandals.

After 1.5 days of Ganpati visarjan on Sunday, the devotees immersed 5-days Ganpati on Wednesday. As per the municipal corporation data, In Mumbai, total 38,717 Bappa idols were immersed, of which 37,569 were Gharguti (home) Ganpatis, 1,095 were sarvajanik mandal's Ganpatis and 53 Hartalika idols for which pran pratishtha was done on the Day 4 of the Ganpati festival.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2024: BMC Installs 189 Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai; Check Full List...
article-image

In order to prevent environmental damage, the government has been promoting eco-friendly festival celebrations and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also installs Artificial ponds every year for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjans. On Wednesday, around 39.46 per cent of Ganpati idols were immersed in Artificial ponds and rest were immersed at Natural spots (seashores and lakes).

Read Also
Eco-Ganesha: Girgaum Home Celebrates Ganpati With Heritage-Inspired, Eco-Friendly Décor
article-image

This year's Ganpati festival, rising preference by devotees towards visarjan at Artificial ponds is seen. For 5-days Ganpati visarjan, out of total 38,717 visarjans, 14,880 idols were immersed in Artificial ponds of which 388 were sarvajanik Ganpatis and 14,555 were Gharguti and 16 were Hartalika idols.

FPJ Shorts
JBM Auto Shares Rise, Crosses ₹2,000 Mark After Union Cabinet Approves PM-eBus Sewa Scheme
JBM Auto Shares Rise, Crosses ₹2,000 Mark After Union Cabinet Approves PM-eBus Sewa Scheme
Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
'Goal for Wayanad': Kerala Blasters FC Donates ₹25 Lakh Towards Landslide Victims, Will Contribute ₹1 Lakh Per Goal Scored During ISL Season
'Goal for Wayanad': Kerala Blasters FC Donates ₹25 Lakh Towards Landslide Victims, Will Contribute ₹1 Lakh Per Goal Scored During ISL Season
Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today By CM Shinde
Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today By CM Shinde

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In...

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In...

Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today...

Mumbai Coastal Road's Southbound Section Connecting To Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Be Inaugurated Today...

Bombay High Court Clears Decks For Redevelopment Of Bandra Society

Bombay High Court Clears Decks For Redevelopment Of Bandra Society

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 4, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 4, Part 2)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 4, Part 1)

FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 4, Part 1)