Gangster Suresh Pujari's man held for providing hoteliers number

Mumbai: Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly providing a hotelier's number to fugitive gangster Suresh Pujari, the latter was threatening the hotelier and his partners for extortion since October. AEC on Friday arrested Ravindra Pujari, a resident of Navi Mumbai for providing hotelier's number.

According to the crime branch officer, Pujari called a Powai based hotelier and demanded Rs 10 lakh as Diwali good luck, the hotelier told him that his financial conditions are not good but Pujari did not listened to him and threatened him with dire consequence if his demands were not met.

Hotelier then stopped attending Pujari's calls, however Pujari began to threaten the hotelier's partners demanding money. The hotelier then approached Mumbai crime branch and registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion (387) and criminal conspiracy (120-B) were registered against Pujari and his aid who had provided the telephone numbers.

During the investigation, AEC team learnt the details of the hoteliers were provided by his aide named Ravindra Pujari, after which he was arrested from Navi Mumbai on Friday. Pujari was produced before the court on Saturday, which sent him to police custody, till Wednesday.

According to the AEC officer, Pujari was in touch with the gangster since December and he is suspected of sharing the numbers of the victims to the gangster.