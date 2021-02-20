Gangster Ravi Pujari to be in Mumbai Police's custody

Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari will be arrested by Mumbai Police, who have dispatched a team to Bengaluru after a court in Karnataka allowed the handover of the gangster's custody. Pujari was wanted as a criminal in a firing incident that took place in 2016. "It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch''s efforts to get Pujari's custody," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

According to police, on October 21, 2016 in Vile Parle, the complainant had received a letter threatening him of dire consequences if he does not contact gangster Ravi Pujari, following which an accused, who stopped his car outside a hotel and brandished a gun, fired shots on him in an attempt to kill the complainant. Police had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and common intention, along with sections of the Arms Act. Police had arrested seven people in connection to the firing and Pujari was wanted in this case.

Pujari, facing over 200 cases including murder and extortion, was brought to India from South Africa in February last year, after he was caught by Senegal Police, he was sent to a jail in Karnataka. Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell then sought Pujari's custody in the firing incident, wherein he was booked under the stringent MCOCA was invoked.

Sources claimed Pujari does not want to be taken to Mumbai, as he fears for his life in Maharashtra jails, as there are several rival gang members and his own foot soldiers, who he had betrayed emotionally and financially.