Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Detained In US; Mumbai Police Awaits Official Confirmation

Fugitive Anmol Bishnoi |

Fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States. He was taken into custody in California late Sunday night, following an alert from Interpol.

A senior official from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch confirmed, "We have shared the details of Anmol Bishnoi's identity with US authorities and are waiting for official confirmation of his arrest."

Anmol Bishnoi is a prime accused in the shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and the killing of politician Baba Siddiqui last year.

Mumbai Police had previously submitted an extradition request for Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest. The Crime Branch had booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and a special court had issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest. A Red Corner Notice was also issued to facilitate his tracking abroad.

Anmol, along with his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi and gang associate Rohit Godara, has been named as a wanted accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest.