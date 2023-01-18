Gangster Chhota Rajan's b’day poster: Suspects used pic to extort money in Mumbai

Chhota Rajan | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Days after the arrest of six men for putting up gangster Chhota Rajan’s poster to wish him on his birthday, the police have found that the men used receipt books with the gangster’s photo to extort money from residential complexes and commercial establishments. The police said the men instilled fear of the gangster in the area and demanded big sums of money as donation.

The suspects had planned a celebration, including a kabaddi match, for Chhota Rajan’s birthday. For this too, they were demanding donations from people. However, the posters were pulled down after pictures went viral. A case was thereafter registered at the Kurar police station. Further probe is currently underway.

Chhota Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)