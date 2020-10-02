Gangrape of country's democracy: Sanjay Raut lashes out UP police for manhandling Rahul Gandhi

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticized the alleged rough treatment meted out by the police to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet the victim's family at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

While condemning the behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Raut called it a "gang-rape of country's democracy".

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way, it is a gangrape of the country's democracy," news agency ANI quoted Raut saying.