Gangrape of country's democracy: Sanjay Raut lashes out UP police for manhandling Rahul Gandhi

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticized the alleged rough treatment meted out by the police to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet the victim's family at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.
While condemning the behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Raut called it a "gang-rape of country's democracy".
"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way, it is a gangrape of the country's democracy," news agency ANI quoted Raut saying.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party workers were detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family.
Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza.
Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.
