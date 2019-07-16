Gang opens fire, tries to kill 28-year-old contractor in Navi Mumbai restaurant; police detain two

On Sunday night, a gang of criminals allegedly fired four rounds and tried to kill a 28-year-old contractor from Rabale at a restaurant in Airoli.

According to the Hindustan Times, the 28-year-old contractor was identified as Aditya Kshirsagar. Aditya and a friend were targeted twice by armed men but escaped unhurt. Rabale police have identified two of the shooters and have detained two others. The cops have filed an FIR, charging the two alleged shooters and 11 other members of the gang with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections of the Indian Arms Act.

The incident took place on Sunday night at around 11 pm, when Kshirsagar and a friend went to a restaurant in Airoli. They had gone up to sit on the first floor when a group of men suspected to be criminals opened fire on them. At the time, the restaurant was full of customers, the police said. A gang member named Amit Bhogle, on seeing Kshirsagar started abusing him and ook out a pistol from his pocket. He then fired two rounds of bullet at Kshirsagar, but the bullets did not hit him (Kshirsagar).

After the two rounds were fired, Kshirsagar and his friend ran out through the restaurant’s back door. Bhogle and another gang member, who was identified as Ramchandra Raut followed them. Bhogle later fired two more rounds of bullet at them. But Kshirsagar and his friend escaped unhurt. After the incident, Kshirsagar filed a complaint at Rabale police station.

Mahesh Jadhav, assistant inspector, Rabale police station told the Hindustan Times, “Around eight months ago, Kshirsagar had taken the contract of digging a pit at Mulund. This gang had forcefully stopped that work, following which Kshirsagar registered an FIR with Mulund police against them. It appears the gang tried to kill him to take revenge.”