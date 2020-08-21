Ganeshotsav amid COVID-19: Guidelines and norms for those celebrating in Kalyan Dombivli?

Here are some guidelines that will be applicable for those residing in Kalyan Dombivli, as well as some things that you can expect when visiting pandals.

1. The height of the idols have been capped at 4 feet, while those within houses can be a maximum of two feet tall.

2. In order to avoid overcrowding at the commonly used visargan points, the various municipal corporations in the MMR region have taken it upon themselves to create artificial ponds and tanks for immersion. One should look at nearby areas when it comes to the immersion.

3. Pandals will be routinely sanitised and people will be thermally screened before being allowed in. Timings for darshan might be affected by the same.

4. Social distancing measures will be implemented by pandals, and so, the long wait amid a massive crowd may be a tad more relaxing. On the other hand, with only a limited number of people being allowed in at a time, the wait might become longer.

5. If you're stepping out into a public place, do make sure to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from those around you.