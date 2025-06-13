Ganeshotsav 2025: VVMC Pushes For Eco-Friendly Celebrations In Vasai-Virar, Bans POP Idols, Launches Single-Window Permissions

VVMC Urges Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav, Bans POP Idols in Vasai-Virar | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) held a crucial meeting on Thursday with local idol makers and Ganesh Mandal representatives to promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year. The meeting, chaired by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Anil Kumar Pawar, took place at the VVMC headquarters in Virar.

Deputy Commissioner Archana Dive kicked off the session by sharing data from last year's Ganeshotsav, where the civic body set up 105 artificial immersion ponds. Out of 33,701 idols immersed city-wide, 19,853 were immersed in these artificial ponds and mobile immersion tanks.

Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade reinforced VVMC's commitment to eco-friendly practices. He stated, "VVMC has successfully encouraged idol immersion in artificial ponds and will intensify this effort with public support again this year."

He emphasised Vasai-Virar's reputation as a "city of lakes" and urged citizens to avoid immersing Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in natural water bodies to prevent pollution.

He also appealed to Ganesh Mandals and individuals to opt for clay idols, limit idol height, and reduce thermocol use during the festivities. Mandals were also reminded to obtain all necessary permissions before organising public celebrations.

The Commissioner thanked citizens and mandals for their support of the civic body's environmental initiatives last year. He also informed attendees about the High Court's recent directives on June 9, 2025, regarding POP idol restrictions, urging full compliance.

Pawar added that the VVMC is open to setting up artificial ponds in additional locations if residents and organizers offer space. He also assured efforts are underway to provide idol makers with clay to encourage the production of eco-friendly idols.

In a significant move, VVMC will soon launch a single-window online system providing free permissions from the municipal body, police department, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for Ganesh Mandals.

Mandals received instructions to ensure their pandals don't obstruct traffic, maintain crowd safety, adhere to MSEDCL electrical safety norms, and prioritise shorter idol heights to prevent risks from overhead high-tension power lines during processions.

The meeting concluded with an interactive session where idol makers and Mandal representatives offered suggestions. Pawar directed concerned municipal officials to evaluate these suggestions and implement appropriate measures promptly.

The session was attended by Deputy Commissioners, City Engineers, Ward Officers, idol makers, Ganesh Mandal representatives, and other VVMC staff, and was coordinated by Assistant Commissioner Vishwanath Talekar.