Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Bids Reverent Farewell To Lord Ganesh, Smooth Immersion Process Amidst Devotional Fervour

Mumbai: The city’s devotion-filled Ganesh festival, which commenced with grandeur and joy, has entered its first phase of farewells. Thousands of devotees participated in the early immersion rituals, marking the conclusion of the 1.5-day Ganesh festivities.

By 9 PM on Sunday, a total of 38,094 idols had been immersed, with 19,537 in artificial lakes provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Among these, 195 were from Sarvajanik (public) mandals, while a significant 37,879 idols came from households. The traditional Hartalika celebrations contributed 20 idols, 16 of which were immersed in artificial ponds.

The BMC, with meticulous planning, ensured a seamless immersion process across the city. In total, 12,000 personnel were deployed to assist citizens at immersion points, including 204 artificial ponds spread across Mumbai and its suburbs. Along the coastlines, where many prefer to immerse their idols in the sea, 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats were stationed to ensure safety. Additionally, the civic body set up 71 control rooms to coordinate the efforts and respond to any emergency situations.

To minimise environmental impact, the BMC has taken proactive steps by creating artificial lakes for the immersion process. These eco-friendly options have seen considerable uptake, with nearly half of the idols being immersed in these artificial water bodies.

In addition to managing the immersion process, the civic authorities also made provisions to collect ‘nirmalya’ (flowers and other offerings) brought along with the idols. Special collection points were set up to ensure these sacred items were disposed of respectfully and sustainably.