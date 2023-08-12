 Ganeshotsav 2023: NMMC Chief Rajesh Narvekar Holds Meeting To Discuss Preparations For Festival
Topics such as online permission systems, emersion arrangements, setting up artificial lakes and other facilities were discussed at the meeting.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Rajesh Narvekar | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the preparation for the Ganshotsav and it will hold meetings with Ganeshotsav mandals at ward levels after August 15. The civic body has planned to start the process of granting permission for mandap and stage required for Ganeshotsav at least 1 month before the festival begins.

This year, Ganeshotsav is being celebrated from September 19 to September 28, 2023. The festival is celebrated at a grand scale in Navi Mumbai.

NMMC Chief inquires about various topics for Ganeshotsav 2023

The civic administration held a meeting on the preparation where the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar discussed various topics like online permission systems, emersion arrangements, setting up artificial lakes and other facilities.

As per the direction of the Bombay High Court regarding granting permission for setting up pavilions, the municipal commissioner directed officials to start an online system. The civic body is the first in the state to have developed an e-service system to allow mandals to set up pavilions for the festival.

During the meeting, the civic chief Narvekar directed the head of the department that after receiving the application along with the no-objection certificate of the police, traffic police and fire departments, there should not be a delay in granting permission. He also clarified that no mandap should be set up without at this time obtaining written permission.

article-image

Number of ponds for idol immersion to be increased

Last year, in order to ensure that there is no crowding at the immersion site apart from 22 large natural ponds, a total of 134 large artificial ponds were created keeping in mind the number of idols. Mr Narvekar directed officials to increase the number of artificial ponds if there is a need, considering the experience of the previous year.

Apart from pruning tree branches in the garden and procession routes of Ganpati, the civic body will work on barracking at the immersion site, electrical system, alternative generator system, rafts for immersion, recruitment of volunteers for idol immersion, setting up stage with loudspeaker system at main immersion sites, dry and wet Nirmalya Kalash at all artificial and natural immersion sites, separate Nirmalya transport vehicles.

