Ganeshotsav 2022: TMC to organise 'Aaras Competition' for public mandals in Thane | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has organised a "Ganesh Utsav Aaras Competition" for the public Ganesh Utsav mandals in the TMC area. The TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma has appealed to all the public Ganesh Utsav mandals in Thane to enthusiastically participate in the competition.

All the Ganesh mandals celebrating public Ganeshotsav till Anant Chaturdashi that is on 9th September 2022 in TMC jurisdiction can participate in this Aaras competition. For the Aaras competition, the purpose will be considered along with artistry in appearance. Appearances that show intolerance towards any religion will not be considered for the award. Along with Aaras competition, prizes will be awarded for the best idols and cleanliness.

The winning public Ganesh Utsav mandals of the competition will be awarded the first prize of Rs. 10,000, 2nd prize of Rs.7,500 and 3rd prize of Rs.6,500 and total of eight prizes, mementoes and citations will be awarded.

TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, "The terms and conditions laid down for participating in the public Ganeshotsav Aaras contest will be applicable to all the mandals. Ganesh Utsav mandals desirous of participating in this competition may submit application forms at the Information and Public Relations Department of TMC on 1st September 2022 between 11.00 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 p.m and the last date for accepting applications is 2 September 2022 and applications received after this deadline will not be accepted."