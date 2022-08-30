Ganeshotsav 2022: Saki Naka mandal goes for paper-alum idol

Ganpati idol made of alum | Ashutosh M Shukla

The Om Shri Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal of Saki Naka, which has been using an eco-friendly idol for Ganeshotsav for the past 25 years, has gone a step ahead this year. 'Mumbaicha Maharajadhiraj', as the idol is called, is now made of papier mache and alum. This, the mandal says, will help to clean up turbidity in the water body he is eventually immersed in.

"This year we have made our Bappa of alum,” said Siddhesh Khanvilkar, secretary of the mandal. “First a base with paper was made because alum needs a base. Over it alum powder was pasted. Over the powder, pieces of alum were put. Around 25,000 tissue papers were used and over 80kg of alum. The colouring has been done with eco-friendly colours."

Last year, the mandal made a Ganpati of pulses. The year before, it made a tiny one from a pencil. The former was around four feet tall; the latter was just around 9mm.

"The 9mm idol was the smallest sarvajanik [public] Ganpati of that time,” Khanvilkar said. “It was made on pencil and not easily visible." This year the mandal’s Ganpati idol is 14 feet tall. The decoration and throne are also made of eco-friendly material, which the decorator will reuse.

The mandal got the idea of having an alum idol when it decided to celebrate the festival with fanfare and immerse the idol in Powai lake after two years of subdued celebrations.

"During the pandemic, we had made an artificial pond and had smaller idols due to the restrictions,” Khanvilkar said. “But since this time it is a large one, we want to immerse it in Powai lake. Powai sees many immersions and shares a bank with Vihar lake which is a source of water supply for the city. So we felt that alum, a cleanser that removes turbidity, would help to clean the water."