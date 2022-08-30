e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: Panvel Municipal Corporation to hold eco-friendly Ganpati competition

A senior civic official said that household Ganeshotsav and public Ganesha mandals can participate in the competition

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will use the Ganesh festival platform to promote the campaign of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 and Swachh Survekshan. The civic body will hold a competition on eco-friendly household and public Ganesh Mandal decoration competition 2022.

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the competition is being organised for which one can register by visiting the ward offices. The last date for registration is 2nd September.

A senior civic official said that household Ganeshotsav and public Ganesha mandals can participate in the competition.

“Nature-loving NGOs, environmentalists and senior officials will be part of the jury of the competition. The jury board will visit the registered home Ganeshotsav participants and public Ganesha mandals from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm during 10 days of Ganeshotsav,” said the official.

The civic body will also give cash prizes to winners.

“The first prize for household Ganeshotsav competition is Rs. 7,000 cash and a certificate. The second and third prizes will be Rs. 5000 and Rs along with a certificate respectively,” said the official.

article-image
