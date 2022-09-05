Ganeshotsav 2022: Over 17,820 Ganesha idols immersed on Day 5 in Mumbai |

Mumbai: More than 17,820 Ganesha idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 17,536 household idols, 23 Hartalika and 261 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 9 pm, the official said. Of these, at least 6,965 idols – including 6,818 household, 16 Hartalika and 131 sarvajanik idols – were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

The city police have tightened security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum etc, to prevent eventualities, he added. Meanwhile, some households in the city held ‘Gauri Ganesh’ poojas a day prior to Gauri visarjan which is set to take place on Monday.