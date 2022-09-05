e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2022: Over 17,820 Ganesha idols immersed on Day 5 in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2022: Over 17,820 Ganesha idols immersed on Day 5 in Mumbai

As many as 17,536 household idols, 23 Hartalika and 261 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 9 pm, the official said. Of these, at least 6,965 idols – including 6,818 household, 16 Hartalika and 131 sarvajanik idols – were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2022: Over 17,820 Ganesha idols immersed on Day 5 in Mumbai |

Mumbai: More than 17,820 Ganesha idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 17,536 household idols, 23 Hartalika and 261 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 9 pm, the official said. Of these, at least 6,965 idols – including 6,818 household, 16 Hartalika and 131 sarvajanik idols – were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

The city police have tightened security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum etc, to prevent eventualities, he added. Meanwhile, some households in the city held ‘Gauri Ganesh’ poojas a day prior to Gauri visarjan which is set to take place on Monday.

Read Also
FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 3: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

Mumbai updates: City to witness light rainfall over the week

Mumbai: Vegetable prices continue to soar due to poor supply

Mumbai: Vegetable prices continue to soar due to poor supply

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to auction vehicles for not paying taxes

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to auction vehicles for not paying taxes

Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo

Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo

Mumbai: African man gives new life to father by donating kidney

Mumbai: African man gives new life to father by donating kidney