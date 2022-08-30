Ganeshotsav 2022: Now donate at Lalbaugcha Raja through QR code and order prasad from anywhere in India

Lalbaugcha Raja | YouTube ScreenGrab

Mumbai’s most popular Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav, which is returning after a two-year hiatus will now have a QR code for donations. Digital payments company Paytm has now tied up with the organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja for this facility for devotees. They can make donations to Lalbaugcha Raja using the Paytm app. The company will also be the only platform broadcasting Bappa’s live darshan on its app.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav starts from 31st August and will go on till 9th September.

The company also said that dry fruit prasad can be ordered from anywhere in the country and it will get delivered within 2-5 days. The prasad can be ordered in two pack sizes — 250 gm for ₹400. To place an order, open the Paytm app and click on the Ganesh Utsav icon on the home page.

The company has launched exciting offers for new users who are visiting the pandal. After downloading the Paytm app, new users can donate ₹51 by scanning a QR code inside the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal to receive a cashback of the same amount along with prasad laddoos. New users, who cannot visit Pandal, can order prasad online and will also get ₹51 cashback.

The highest donor of the day on the Paytm app will also receive ‘couple entry’ passes for a special VIP darshan.

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal said, “We are happy that after two years, devotees will be able to visit the pandal and are expecting a footfall of over 1.2 crore. To reach out to more devotees, live darshan through the Paytm app will be a huge blessing. Devotees from across the country can donate on the app itself and these donations are used for social activities.”