Ganeshotsav 2022: Mumbaikars can find information about their nearest idol immersion site on Whatsapp; here's how

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Ganpati Visarjan | FPJ/Salman Ansari

To make visarjan safe and easy for devotees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a WhatsApp Chatbot service. With this Mumbaikars can now find information about their nearest idol immersion site by scanning the QR code or clicking on the link provided by the BMC.

A total of 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival.

There was so far no report of any untoward incident following the fifth day celebration of the festival on Sunday, the official said.

Till 6 am on Monday, 30,446 household idols, 27 Hartalika and 892 sarvajanik (public) idols were immersed, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began on August 31 for which the BMC has done preparations to ensure smooth celebrations in the city. The civic body has issued guidelines to strictly immerse Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris (PoP) in artificial ponds.

The Brihanmumbai Municiapal Corporation (BMC) has issued list of of artificial ponds in Mumbai.

Every year, the civic body constructs temporary artificial ponds for idol immersion.

The festival will be celebrated this year after the lifting of restrictions in wake of Covid-19 and hence, as a special case, the civic body has allowed using POP made Ganesh idols. However, the idols will have to be immersed in artificial ponds.

Check the list of artificial pondss here:

