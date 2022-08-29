e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: Mumbai traffic police gears up for festivities

Police are also erecting watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating traffic flow during procession and immersion.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Authorities in Mumbai are busy making preparations to ensure that Ganesh Chaturthi passes off smoothly, without major traffic delays. According to traffic police, control rooms have been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Malad Malwani T-junction and Ganesh Ghat at Powai.

Police are also erecting watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating traffic flow during procession and immersion. Arrangements for barricading important roads have been made to segregate procession crowds.

Cranes are being stationed at strategic locations to remove any vehicles that break down. First aid centres have also been set up. Mumbai Police have deployed more than 10,644 personal along with home guard, volunteers,traffic wardens, civil defence and NCC.

The police have kept 74 roads closed for vehicular movement, and declared 54 roads one way. No parking has been declared on 114 roads. The police have also banned heavy vehicles on immersion days.

