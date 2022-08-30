Ganeshotsav 2022: Lokmanya co-op society organises Majha Ganaraya competition

Representative image of Ganpati idol |

To add more excitement to the Ganesh festival, Lokmanya cooperative society has announced a 10-day home-made Ganesha idol decoration competition.

Themed ‘Maja Ganaraya’, the competition will begin from Wednesday and go on till September 10.

A multi-state cooperative society, Lokmanya said that tickets for the event will be available across its 213 branches spread in four states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi.

The registrations for participation will close on September 2. The organisers have appealed tothe people to participate in large numbers.