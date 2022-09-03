Ganeshotsav 2022: Envoys soak in the sights and sounds in Mumbai | Representative Image

In a unique initiative of the Maharashtra Tourism Ministry, a group of 10 envoys in Mumbai were taken on a tour of the Ganeshotsav festival currently in full swing in the state, officials said on Friday.

Tourism Minister MP Lodha and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) managing director Jayshree Bhoj welcomed the diplomats, briefed them on the state's biggest public festival and later took them around on an introductory trip to various prominent marquees.

The diplomats included Israel's Kobbi Shoshani, Switzerland's Martin Mayer, Argentina's Guillermo Devoto, Belarus' Anton Pashkov, Australia's Peter Truswell, Poland's Damian Irzyk, Sri Lanka's V. Kumaran Valsan, Indonesia's Agus Prihatin Saptono, Switzerland's Martin Mayer and British Deputy High Commission's Catherine Barnes.

Lodha welcomed them in traditional Indian style at the Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug and introduced them to the glorious traditions of Maharashtra's sarvajanik Ganesh festival, now in its 130th year.