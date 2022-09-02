Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi | PTI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the residence of Milind Narvekar, personal secretary of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

When rebel MLAs supporting Shinde went to Surat in June, Narvekar had travelled there for holding talks with them. Shinde eventually toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government headed by Thackeray.

Now, he and Thackeray are fighting a legal battle to claim the leadership of the Shiv Sena.