e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

When rebel MLAs supporting Shinde went to Surat in June, Narvekar had travelled there for holding talks with them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi | PTI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited the residence of Milind Narvekar, personal secretary of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

When rebel MLAs supporting Shinde went to Surat in June, Narvekar had travelled there for holding talks with them. Shinde eventually toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government headed by Thackeray.

Now, he and Thackeray are fighting a legal battle to claim the leadership of the Shiv Sena.

Read Also
FPJ's Eco Ganesha: Here's how your Bappa can make you win exciting prizes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

Masturbating in public sufficient to infer sexual intent, says Mumbai court

Masturbating in public sufficient to infer sexual intent, says Mumbai court