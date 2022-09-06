Ganeshotsav 2022: 5414 idols immersed at 156 ponds in NMMC on fifth day of festival

Artificial ponds are used to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris | File

Navi Mumbai: A total of 5414 Ganpati idols were immersed at 134 artificial ponds and 22 natural ponds under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the fifth day of Ganpati festival. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the immersion ceremony was carried out in a well-planned manner.

As per the data provided by the NMMC, a total of 5414 idols were immersed at 22 natural immersion sites, of which 5329 idols were domestic and 85 idols were public mandals.

NMMC has created a total of 134 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols during the ten days festival starting at the end of the month. In addition, there are 23 natural ponds where devotees can immerse idols.

Every year, the civic body creates artificial ponds in every node for the convenience of citizens and to control the rush at the natural ponds. Even the artificial ponds are used to immerse idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

Even during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there were impositions on gathering. As large gatherings increase the chances of corona infection, the civic body has created a large number of artificial ponds. In 2020, a total of 135 artificial ponds were created while in 2021, a total of 155 artificial ponds were created and they received a good response.

“This year, the government has relaxed all the restrictions while celebrating the festival. Looking at the response of temporary facilities in the last two years, this year also NMMC has decided to make temporary facilities in the city and a total of 134 temporary facilities are going to be ready for immersion of Ganesh idols,” said a senior civic official.