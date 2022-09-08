Ganeshotsav 2022: 2,100 cops, 750 home guards on alert for final day immersion

Photo: File

Amid drum beats and chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya,” devotees will bid farewell to the loving Ganapati on Anant Chaturdashi which marks the conclusion of the 10-day festival on Friday.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have geared up for the smooth passage of the immersion processions.

Supported by special platoons, more than 2100 police personnel including 350 officers will be deployed at the immersion points and strategic locations. This apart, from additional forces comprising 750 home guards and 350 personnel attached to the Maharashtra Security Force have been roped in for the purpose.

The civic administration has positioned forklift cranes, boats, regular and hydraulic lifters for convenient immersions. The twin city has a total of 21 immersion points which include- natural lakes, creeks and artificial ponds.

In addition to manpower and equipment, a network of high-definition CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras will be used for surveillance.

MBVV Chief Sadanand Date, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole, and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad are personally monitoring the arrangements. Meanwhile, plainclothes police personnel will mingle in the crowds to pull out troublemakers and take stringent action against them.

The region witnesses around 21,00 immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, however, a 10 per cent increase in idols is expected this year, officials said.