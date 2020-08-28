Ganeshotsav 2020: Ganpati mandal in Vasai booked for violating state government guidelines

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no sign of receding, Mumbai witness muted Ganeshotsav this year. A Ganpati mandal in Vasai was booked for violating the state government's guidelines of celebrating the festival.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Manikpur police have booked chairperson of Vasai-cha Bappa Mitra Mandal and its members for not following social distancing norms. A police official told the leading daily that the mandal violate social distancing norms and were dancing on the road without face masks at the time of visarjan.