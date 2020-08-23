Ganeshotsav 2020: Ganpati bappa arrives in the #newnormal!

Ganpati bappa is here. Every year, this ten-day festival is celebrated with pomp and splendour. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are somewhat muted with not much festive fervour and spirit emanating from the streets of Mumbai. Generally, this is the best time to be in Mumbai. August-September is usually when Ganpati bappa arrives in every nook, corner and almost every home in the city, filling it up with enthusiasm. But, it's different year. Never in my life have I seen Ganeshotsav being celebrated in such a low key manner. In fact, it doesn't even feel like the festival has already begun.

Almost every lane, road, street in Girgaon, South Mumbai, boosts of pandals (a place where bappa is housed for 10 days) and are lit up for Bappa. But, this year, the streets are almost deserted. Many sarvajanik (pucblic) Ganesh pandals have cancelled the celebrations owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Many gharguti (private) ganpatis have also seen a decline. As a kid I used to go pandal hoping with my father (after growing up it was with my reluctant sister who wouldn't go beyond a few blocks). Bappa idols in various shapes and sizes, the majestic and splendid decorations were a sight to behold. Even last, I would visit almost all the pandals on my way home—stress and tension forgotten the minute I would step inside the pandal. The feeling is indescribable! This year, it's bye-bye to all that! In fact, I won't be able to visit relatives and friends for darshan—not to mention gorge on different kinds of modaks that every place would offer. And nor would my friends or relatives be able to come visit our place.