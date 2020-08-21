Ganeshotsav 2020: Dos and Don'ts for Thane residents issued by TMC

We are all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav albeit with some restrictions amid the pandemic this year. Maharashtra government has however taken proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus whilst keeping in mind the sentiments of people.
While Thanekars celebrate the festival with the same fervor, it is important that we keep in mind all the norms laid down by the government.
Here are some important rules one should know as a responsible citizen.
The maximum idol height has been capped at 4 feet for public Ganeshostav and 2 feet for in house celebrations.
Mandals have been asked to organise health camps, blood and plasma donation camps in order to create awareness about cleanliness and hygiene.
The government has asked mandals to organise Ganesh darshan online or through cable networks, websites, and Facebook to curb crowding.
The Mandals have been asked to keep the decoration simple this year.
Government has suggested worshiping metal or marble idols at home and the immersion of eco-friendly idols and those made up of shadu mitti be preferably done at home or in artificial ponds.
Mandals have been asked not to display advertisements to avoid crowding and strictly follow pollution control norms.
It will be mandatory for all Mandals to put in place disinfectants and thermal screening and they will allow the visitors by adhering to social distancing rules.
Citizens that reside in hotspots and containment zones will not be allowed to visit the spots out of their containment zones and they have been directed to carry out the immersion process at their homes or the premises of their societies
Thanekars will have to donate their idols at Swikriti centres formed by TMC, where the immersion process will be carried by the team formed by the civic body. 20 such centres has been introduced.
They will also have to book a specific time slot for immersion on TMC's website and facility for the same has been made available to avoid crowds.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)