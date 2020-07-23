Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC receives applications from 300 Ganesh mandals amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till Wednesday has received applications from 300 Ganesh mandals for the celebration of Ganeshotsav 2020.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Every year around 3,000 mandals apply for permission, and BMC officials said in a normal year they would have received more than 1,500 applications by now.
The BMC had started the process of accepting online applications from various Ganesh Mandals from July 10. The civic body has also made it mandatory for Ganesh Mandals in the city to submit an undertaking about having taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their areas.
This year BMC has started accepting online applications from July 10, 2020, and applications will be accepted till August 19, 2020. Considering the prevalence of corona all over the world, the corporation has given some additional terms and conditions to Ganesh Mandal this time. Ganesh Mandals have to give undertaking along with their applications for permission.
With the shadow of coronavirus pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government has decided to restrict the height of idols installed by Ganpati Mandals to only four feet during the coming Ganesh festival. The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, during which `Sarvajanik Mandals'' (groups) install idols in roadside pandals which are thronged by hordes of devotees will begin from August 22.
