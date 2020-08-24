Ganeshotsav 2020: 40,823 Ganpati idols immersed on Sunday

Amid COVID-induced lockdown and despite BMC's advisory asking citizens to immerse Ganpati idols at home, the city saw 40,823 immersions on Sunday. On Sunday, the idols immersed were by the ones who keep Lord Ganesha for one-and-a-half day.

Of the 40,823 idols immersed until 12 midnight, 978 were from sarvajanik Ganpati mandals and 39,845 gharguti (home) Ganpati, according to BMC. Of these, 710 sarvjanik Ganpati idols and 22,859 idols from homes were immersed in artificial lakes/ponds. No untoward incident/s were reported during immersion, said the BMC. Last year, 46,000 idols were immersed on the second day.