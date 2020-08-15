Ganeshotsav 2020: 4,000 apply for e-passes from Mumbai for inter-state travel, says report

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, 4,000 people have applied for e-passes from Mumbai for inter-state travel. The Mumbai Police have received the requests between August 8 to 12 from devotees who wanted travel to the coastal districts of Maharashtra, reported Hindustan Times.
As per the report, the passes are being issued to those who are travelling in private or hired vehicles. A police officer told the leading daily that applicants will have to undergo a mandatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 48 hours prior to the travel and e-passes will be issued to those who test negative.
Mumbai Police has said that last year, around 6 lakh people from Mumbai visited their hometowns for the festival. Of which, around 2 lakh devotees visited Konkan and other districts for Ganeshotsav in private vehicles.
Meanwhile, people travelling to Konkan region in Maharashtra for upcoming Ganesh festival in buses operated by the state transport corporation need not have to procure mandatory e-passes for inter-district travel, minister Anil Parab said on August 4.
He said those who wanted to go to Konkan should reach there before August 12, and that they will be home quarantined for 10 days.
"Those who want to go to Konkan after August 12 for the festival should get their swabs tested 48 hours before their departure. They will be allowed to travel only if their report is negative and the report be submitted to authorities," the transport minister told reporters.
Every year, lakhs of devotees travel to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi -- which falls on August 22 this year -- from Mumbai and other cities of the state. In view of the pandemic, the state government this year has made 10-day home quarantine mandatory for the devotees on reaching villages.
