Ganeshotsav 2020: 4,000 apply for e-passes from Mumbai for inter-state travel, says report

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, 4,000 people have applied for e-passes from Mumbai for inter-state travel. The Mumbai Police have received the requests between August 8 to 12 from devotees who wanted travel to the coastal districts of Maharashtra, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the passes are being issued to those who are travelling in private or hired vehicles. A police officer told the leading daily that applicants will have to undergo a mandatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 48 hours prior to the travel and e-passes will be issued to those who test negative.

Mumbai Police has said that last year, around 6 lakh people from Mumbai visited their hometowns for the festival. Of which, around 2 lakh devotees visited Konkan and other districts for Ganeshotsav in private vehicles.