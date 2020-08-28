Ganeshotsav 2020: 36,000 Ganpati idols immersed on 6th day of Ganesh festival

Over 36,000 Ganapati and Gouri idols were immersed in water bodies at different locations in Mumbai on Thursday on the sixth day of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav festival.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 36,091 idols were immersed till 12 midnight. Of the 36,091 idols, 546 were from sarvajanik Ganpati mandals, 31,685 were gharguti (home) Ganpati and 3860 Gouri idols. Of these, 355 sarvjanik Ganpati idols, 16,687 idols from homes and 2035 Gouri idols were immersed in artificial lakes/ponds. No untoward incident/s were reported during immersion, said the BMC.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival without fanfare and by following protocols and guidelines put in place by it to avoid overcrowding and curb the spread of the infection. It has urged citizens to do immersion of Ganapati idols at home or in artificial ponds.