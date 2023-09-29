Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Fewer Devotees Opt For Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Idols Immersion in Navi Mumbai

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A total of 8641 Ganpati idols were immersed in 141 artificial ponds and 22 natural ponds under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the tenth day of the Ganpati festival. The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inspected the arrangements.

With an adequate arrangement of security personnel and civic officials at immersion sites, there was a peaceful immersion under NMMC.

18% of idols immersed in artificial ponds

As per the data provided by the NMMC, of the total 8641 idols were immersed, 8122 households and 519 Ganpati mandals. Around 18% of idols were immersed in artificial ponds. Of the 8641 idols, 1555 idols were immersed in artificial ponds.

For a smooth immersion, the civic body had made adequate arrangements. Apart from 48 medium and large size rafts, around 390 lifeguards were present at 22 traditional immersion sites. “For safety reasons, bamboo barracking on the edges and an adequate electrical system along with alternate arrangements of generators were arranged,” said a senior civic official.

Decreasing trend of devotees opting for artificial ponds for idol immersion

Meanwhile, NMMC witnessed a decreasing trend of devotees opting for artificial ponds for idol immersion in Navi Mumbai. There is a sharp drop in the number of devotees immersing Ganpati idols in artificial ponds.

While on the final day, only 18 percent of idols were immersed in artificial ponds, on one and a half days, around 26% of idols were immersed.

As per the data shared by NMMC, on September 20, a total of 9871 idols both households and mandals, were immersed in the NMMC area. of the total 9871 idols immersion, only 2636 idols, or 26 % were immersed at 141 artificial ponds and the remaining at 22 traditional ponds.

According to NMMC, in 2022, around 40 percent, and in 2021, the number of idols immersed in artificial ponds was 49 percent. “There a decreasing trend and this due to the presence of Covid is almost negligible,” said an official from NMMC.

