Ganesh Utsav in Pune: Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal will not erect pandal amid COVID-19 pandemic

The traditional Ganesh Utsav in Pune will be a sombre affair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. People dancing to the tunes of dhol and tasha and enjoying the day-long processions won't likely be happening this year.
Now, one of the oldest Ganesh mandals in the city, Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal have announced that they won't be erecting a pandal or install the idol as it could lead to crowding amid the pandemic. This will be for the first time in the 127-year history of the mandal that they won't be having the Ganesh idol placed in the pandal, reported Pune Mirror.
President of Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal, Anna Thorat, said that this year's festival will be simple and the religious and cultural events will be curtailed.
“If the authorities allow, the temple will be open for devotees with physical distancing norms where mask and use of sanitisers will be mandatory,” he added.
The mandal has asked devotees to opt for a virtual darshan.
Meanwhile, Pune district on Monday reported 3,044 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 72,782.
The death toll rose to 1,737 with 38 more patients succumbing to the infection. Also, 896 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Of the 3,044 cases, 1,820 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 46,786 cases. With 981 cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad rose to 17,641.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 8,355, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)