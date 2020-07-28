Ganesh Utsav in Pune: Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal will not erect pandal amid COVID-19 pandemic

The traditional Ganesh Utsav in Pune will be a sombre affair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. People dancing to the tunes of dhol and tasha and enjoying the day-long processions won't likely be happening this year.

Now, one of the oldest Ganesh mandals in the city, Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal have announced that they won't be erecting a pandal or install the idol as it could lead to crowding amid the pandemic. This will be for the first time in the 127-year history of the mandal that they won't be having the Ganesh idol placed in the pandal, reported Pune Mirror.

President of Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal, Anna Thorat, said that this year's festival will be simple and the religious and cultural events will be curtailed.

“If the authorities allow, the temple will be open for devotees with physical distancing norms where mask and use of sanitisers will be mandatory,” he added.

The mandal has asked devotees to opt for a virtual darshan.