Ganesh-Utsav 2024: MBMC To Set Up 4 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Immersions, With Plans For 2 More In Place

Mira-Bhayandar: Encouraged by the positive response shown by devotees towards environmentally friendly immersions during the Ganesh Utsav festivities last year, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to increase the number of artificial ponds from two to four this year.

While four spots have been earmarked for setting up the artificial ponds, the civic administration is mooting upon the idea of identifying more places for adding two more facilities which will take up the total number of artificial ponds to six.

Statement Of Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar

“While four spots have already been earmarked, we are planning to add two more artificial ponds in the twin city. A massive campaign will be launched amongst devotees to create awareness about the importance of eco-friendly immersions which is crucial to minimise environmental damage to natural water bodies.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

About The 4 Spots That Have Been Selected

The four spots that have already been selected include Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium (Bhayandar West), Late Anand Dighe Ground (Bhayandar East), Joggers Park, and Shivar Garden in Mira Road. The construction cost of each artificial pond is pegged at around Rs 5 lakh.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Emphasizes The Need For Measures To Facilitate Environmentally Conscious Festival Celebrations

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also emphasised the need for effective measures to facilitate environmentally conscious festival celebrations.

With 2,127 immersions recorded in the twin-city on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi (final immersion day), the total count of Lord Ganesh idols that graced the twin-city during the 10-day Ganesh Utsav had touched 20,144 in 2023, which shows an average rise of around ten percent every year.

Notably, the number of immersions in the two artificial ponds recorded by the civic administration crossed the 1,747-mark last year which is indicative of awareness and eco-friendly acceptance by devotees while highlighting the need for more such facilities which are crucial to keep a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies. This year, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin on September 7 and the final Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) day falls on September 17.