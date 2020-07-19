Ganesh Utsav 2020: Only one idol per ward in K west Andheri region of Mumbai, says BMC

These are unprecedented times, and people have had to make many an adjustment to their routine and lifestyle. Mumbai, one of the cities that have recorded more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases, this has also meant putting restrictions on the upcoming Ganapati festival.

Keeping the situation in mind, all Ganeshotsav Mandals in the state had earlier taken a voluntary decision to restrict the height of Ganesha to less than four feet. And for the first time ever, the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, famed for its massive statue, said that it would not establish Lord Ganapati's idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities. Reportedly, a blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in the place of Lord Ganesh idol.