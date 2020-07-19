Ganesh Utsav 2020: Only one idol per ward in K west Andheri region of Mumbai, says BMC

These are unprecedented times, and people have had to make many an adjustment to their routine and lifestyle. Mumbai, one of the cities that have recorded more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases, this has also meant putting restrictions on the upcoming Ganapati festival.
Keeping the situation in mind, all Ganeshotsav Mandals in the state had earlier taken a voluntary decision to restrict the height of Ganesha to less than four feet. And for the first time ever, the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, famed for its massive statue, said that it would not establish Lord Ganapati's idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities. Reportedly, a blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in the place of Lord Ganesh idol.
But while these have been voluntary efforts, even the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped in with another stipulation. On Sunday, the BMC issued a notice for the K west Andheri region not to install more than one Ganpati idol in public in each ward. There are a total of 13 wards in this region. The notice was issued by West BMC Ward Officer and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote.
Based on this, only 13 public Ganesh Utsav Mandals will be allowed to install idols. The councilor of that area will select which Mandals will be allowed to set up the idols.The BMC has also appealed to these Mandals to use an artificial pond to immerse the idols.
The BMC has also urged devotees to celebrate at home, and as per an ANI report, the BMC will send its employees to collect idols from big residential colonies. People will not be allowed to go to the pond or river for immersion of the idol they have set up at their homes.
Maharashtra has so far recorded more than three lakh cases, of which a third is in the city. Mumbai has recorded more than 5,000 deaths.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)