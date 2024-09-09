 Ganesh Festival 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Parel Received Donations Worth ₹48.30 lakh On First Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Festival 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Parel Received Donations Worth ₹48.30 lakh On First Day

Ganesh Festival 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Parel Received Donations Worth ₹48.30 lakh On First Day

Videos from the pandal on Sunday showed staff and bank employees counting the donations collected on the first day of the festival on Saturday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:36 AM IST
article-image
Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 | Kambli Art | Instagram

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Parel received donations worth Rs 48.30 lakh on the first day of the Ganesh festival.

“The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand,” according to Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, treasurer at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, who was quoted in the social media platform of news agency ANI.

Read Also
'I Fear Even Lalbaugcha Raja Might Be Taken To Gujarat': Sanjay Raut Attacks HM Amit Shah's Mumbai...
article-image

Videos from the pandal on Sunday showed staff and bank employees counting the donations collected on the first day of the festival on Saturday. The festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 17, 2024. The first round of immersions was done on Sunday evening.

"The first day of the counting is in progress... Employees of Bank of Maharashtra who have been associated with us are counting the donations. Our staff are also there. Donations come from all across the world. Seventy-80 staff count the donation," Mangesh Dalvi, treasurer of Lalbaugcha Raja told PTI. "In the evening, we deposit the donations in the bank. We also spend the money in society,"

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Read Also
'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In...
article-image

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has a legacy from 1934. The pandal received a gift of a gold crown weighing 20 kilos and valued at Rs 16 crores last week.  

FPJ's Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is here!

FPJ's Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is here! | Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 in an eco-friendly manner and win big!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Woman Files Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws For Dowry Harassment, Sexual Assault & Child...

Mumbai: Woman Files Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws For Dowry Harassment, Sexual Assault & Child...

Amit Shah In Mumbai: Home Minister Lines Up 3 Meetings With BJP State Unit Leaders, Separate Meeting...

Amit Shah In Mumbai: Home Minister Lines Up 3 Meetings With BJP State Unit Leaders, Separate Meeting...

Mumbai Admission Scam: 2 Booked For Cheating Woman Of ₹15.43 Lakh

Mumbai Admission Scam: 2 Booked For Cheating Woman Of ₹15.43 Lakh

Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Bids Reverent Farewell To Lord Ganesh, Smooth Immersion Process Amidst...

Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Bids Reverent Farewell To Lord Ganesh, Smooth Immersion Process Amidst...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out After AC Unit Blast At Kyma Hotel In BKC; 1 Dead, 1 Critical

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out After AC Unit Blast At Kyma Hotel In BKC; 1 Dead, 1 Critical