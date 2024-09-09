Ganesh Festival 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal In Parel Received Donations Worth ₹48.30 lakh On First Day

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 | Kambli Art | Instagram

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Parel received donations worth Rs 48.30 lakh on the first day of the Ganesh festival.

“The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand,” according to Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, treasurer at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, who was quoted in the social media platform of news agency ANI.

Videos from the pandal on Sunday showed staff and bank employees counting the donations collected on the first day of the festival on Saturday. The festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 17, 2024. The first round of immersions was done on Sunday evening.

"The first day of the counting is in progress... Employees of Bank of Maharashtra who have been associated with us are counting the donations. Our staff are also there. Donations come from all across the world. Seventy-80 staff count the donation," Mangesh Dalvi, treasurer of Lalbaugcha Raja told PTI. "In the evening, we deposit the donations in the bank. We also spend the money in society,"

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has a legacy from 1934. The pandal received a gift of a gold crown weighing 20 kilos and valued at Rs 16 crores last week.