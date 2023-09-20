Ganesh Chaturthi: JFA Writes to Civic Chief To Stop Collection of Immersions Charges

Ganesh Chaturthi | FPJ

Journalist Friends Association (JFA), Panvel has written a letter to the Panvel Municipal Commissioner regarding the collection of charges for immersion by volunteers at the immersion sites. The association has demanded to stop the practice immediately. The Ganeshotsav has already started and from households to Ganpati mandals will immerse idols. They visit different ponds or lakes as designated by the corporation.

Since a large number of Ganpati idols are immersed, the civic body deputes volunteers at ponds or lakes to assist households and mandals in the immersion. The volunteers are paid by the corporation.

However, it was noticed in the past that they demand from Rs 100 to Rs 200 from each household for immersion in their idols. JFA has demanded that the practice should be stopped.

