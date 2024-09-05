Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Following CM Shinde's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services For Ganpati Festival; Check Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Following Chief Minister's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services for Ganpati Festival | Representational Image

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has extended metro train services during the Ganpati Festival, following the order from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the Chairman of MMRDA. The announcement was made by the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee who emphasized the importance of providing enhanced transportation services to accommodate the increased demand during the festival.

In light of the increased number of late-night commuters and devotees attending the Ganpati Festival, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 23:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs between September 11 and September 17, 2024.

"Ganpati festival is a significant cultural event in Mumbai, and it is our responsibility to provide seamless transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are making sure that commuters have an efficient and convenient option to travel late at night during the festive season," Mukherjee said.

Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, Rubal Agrawal said, "We have always prioritized the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Ganpati Festival reflects our commitment to enhancing commuter experience. The additional services will not only reduce congestion but also ensure safe and reliable travel for those returning home after participating in festival activities.”



The last train service from both Andheri (West) and Gundavali terminals will be extended by 30 minutes.



Additional services will operate at 23:15 hrs and 23:30 hrs from both terminals.



Some services will also be extended between Gundavali and Dahisar (East) as well as Andheri (West) and Dahisar (East) stations.



This extension in time and services will result in a total of 20 additional trips across key stations, as detailed below:



Additional Trips:



Gundavali to Andheri (West) at 10.20 pm, 10.39 pm, 10.50 pm and & 11 pm (4 Trips)



Andheri (West) to Gundavali at 10.20 pm, 10.40 pm, 10.50 om and 11 pm (4 Trips)



Gundavali to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm & 11.30 pm (2 Trips)



Andheri (West) to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm & 11.30 pm (2 Trips)



Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West) at 10.53 pm, 11.12 pm, 11.22 pm and 11.33 pm (4 Trips)



Dahisar (East) to Gundavali at 10.57 pm, 11.17 pm, 11.27 pm & 11.36 pm (4 Trips)