 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Following CM Shinde's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services For Ganpati Festival; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Following CM Shinde's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services For Ganpati Festival; Check Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Following CM Shinde's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services For Ganpati Festival; Check Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: In light of the increased number of late-night commuters and devotees attending the Ganpati Festival, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 23:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs between September 11 and September 17, 2024.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Following Chief Minister's Directive MMMOCL Extends Metro Services for Ganpati Festival | Representational Image

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has extended metro train services during the Ganpati Festival, following the order from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the Chairman of MMRDA. The announcement was made by the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee who emphasized the importance of providing enhanced transportation services to accommodate the increased demand during the festival.

In light of the increased number of late-night commuters and devotees attending the Ganpati Festival, the last metro service from both Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 23:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs between September 11 and September 17, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Watch VIDEO
article-image

"Ganpati festival is a significant cultural event in Mumbai, and it is our responsibility to provide seamless transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are making sure that commuters have an efficient and convenient option to travel late at night during the festive season," Mukherjee said.

Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, Rubal Agrawal said, "We have always prioritized the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Ganpati Festival reflects our commitment to enhancing commuter experience. The additional services will not only reduce congestion but also ensure safe and reliable travel for those returning home after participating in festival activities.”

The last train service from both Andheri (West) and Gundavali terminals will be extended by 30 minutes.

Additional services will operate at 23:15 hrs and 23:30 hrs from both terminals.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: BEST To Run Additional Night Bus Services In Central & South Mumbai From...
article-image


Some services will also be extended between Gundavali and Dahisar (East) as well as Andheri (West) and Dahisar (East) stations.

This extension in time and services will result in a total of 20 additional trips across key stations, as detailed below:

Additional Trips:

Gundavali to Andheri (West) at 10.20 pm, 10.39 pm, 10.50 pm and & 11 pm (4 Trips)

Andheri (West) to Gundavali at 10.20 pm, 10.40 pm, 10.50 om and 11 pm (4 Trips)

Gundavali to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm & 11.30 pm (2 Trips)

Andheri (West)  to Dahisar (East) at 11.15 pm & 11.30 pm (2 Trips)

Dahisar (East) to Andheri (West) at 10.53 pm, 11.12 pm, 11.22 pm and 11.33 pm (4 Trips)

Dahisar (East) to Gundavali at 10.57 pm, 11.17 pm, 11.27 pm & 11.36 pm (4 Trips)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...

Amber Dalal Case: Key Dubai Property Documents Seized In Fresh ED Searches In Mumbai And Kolkata

Amber Dalal Case: Key Dubai Property Documents Seized In Fresh ED Searches In Mumbai And Kolkata

Badlapur: Man Opens Fire At 2 People Inside Railway Station Over Money Dispute; Shocking Video...

Badlapur: Man Opens Fire At 2 People Inside Railway Station Over Money Dispute; Shocking Video...

Mumbai: CERT-In Issues Alert Against ‘Quishing’ Fraud

Mumbai: CERT-In Issues Alert Against ‘Quishing’ Fraud