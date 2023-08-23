Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Railways To Operate 312 Special Trains For Devotees

Unsplash

Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate the travel of Ganpati devotees during the festive season, Central Railway and Western Railway have announced a significant enhancement in their Ganpati Special Train services.

"This year railway decided to operate a total of 312 Ganpati special train services dedicated to the transportation of devotees, 18 more Ganpati special train services from the 294 services provided in 2022" said an official.

"Central Railway is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative, with 257 Ganpati Special train services scheduled for the year 2023. This number marks an increase of 18 services compared to the previous year. On the other hand, Western Railway is contributing an additional 55 services to the cause, making the total count of Ganpati Special Train services for 2023 substantially higher" added officials.

Railways to meet travel needs of Ganpati devotees

According to a senior officer of CR, collaborative effort by Central Railway and Western Railway is aimed at catering to the travel needs of Ganpati devotees during the festive season. With an estimated surge in demand, Central Railway anticipates transporting over 1.04 lakh reserved passengers this year. This figure represents a notable increase from the approximately 90,000 passengers who availed the Ganpati Special Train services in 2022. Additionally, an estimated 1.50 lakh unreserved passengers are expected to be accommodated through the 257 Ganpati Special train services provided by Central Railway.

Railway's move to alleviate congestion during Ganpati festival

As the Ganesh festival approaches, the increased availability of special train services is expected to not only alleviate congestion but also contribute to the overall safety and comfort of travelers.

"On Central Railway, an estimated 1.04 lakh passengers from reserved train services are expected to benefit generating a commendable revenue of ₹5.13 crore.( Unreserved earnings not added) Besides an estimated 1.50 lakh passengers are expected to benefit from unreserved train services earning a respectable revenue for Railways" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

