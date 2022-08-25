Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mandals in Thane prefer offline permission mode

Thane Ganesh Utsav mandals have given a lukewarm response to the civic body's online facility of seeking permission for erecting pandals. So far, 247 mandals have sought the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) nod. Of them, 96 applications were received online, while 151 mandals preferred offline mode. Till now, 94 mandals have received the permission.

Adding that more approvals will be given in the next two days, the TMC has appealed to the mandals to send their applications by today. TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi said that the civic body came with the one-window application system as several mandals complained of a labyrinth process. Considering their requests, the process was streamlined and instead of running from one department to another, all the permissions were given through a single application.

The online process is a tad faster as applications are approved within 1-2 days whereas it takes 4-5 days time if one goes the offline way. “The number of applicants will come down as 7-8 mandals have applied via online as well as offline modes,” said TMC deputy commissioner G S Godepure.