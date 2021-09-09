Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Complete list of idol collection centers in Mira Bhayander

Maharashtra Government two days ago issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places. As per the directive, people have been advised to celebrate the festival at home. While public celebrations have been banned, the government has also directed to bring idols not bigger than 4 feet in pandals while devotees bringing idols at home have been asked to install idols of not more than 2 feet.

Besides immersion processions have also been banned and devotees have been told to deposit Ganesh idols at nearby centers in their area which will be managed by the respective municipal corporations.

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has tagged 57 idol collection centers across the twin-cities Mira Road and Bhayander. Devotees can perform the pre-immersion rituals at home or pandals, and then handover the idol at immersion centres.

Following is the complete list of collection centers where devotees can handover their idols:

Ward 1 - Bhayander West

1. Maxus Mall

2. Bhayander secondary school

3. Mandli Talav

4. Murdha Talav

5. Rai Talav

6. Mova Talav

7. Uttan coast

Ward 2 - Bhayander West:

1. Sadanand Hotel

2. Shiv Sena Galli

3. Velankanni High School

4. Navrang Hotel

5. Jain Mandir

6. Jai Ambe Nagar

7. Ram Mandir Chowk

Ward 3 - Bhayander East

1. Cabin Road under footover bridge near Bhayander station

2. Khari Gaon Naka

3. Pramod Mahajan Garden

4. Jesal Park

5. Opposite Nakoda Masjid near Abhinav High School

6. Shiv Sena branch at Jesal Park

7. Shree Ram Jewellers at Navghar Naka road

8. Kasturi Park, Navghar Road

9. RNP Park, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir

10. Hanuman Temple, Navghar Road

11. Shirdi Nagar, Navghar Road

12. Gaondevi Maidaan, Navghar Road

Ward 4 - Mira Road

1. Deepak Hospital - Kashimira Road

2. Golden Nest police station (Left and Right side)

3. Gopinath Munde Sports Complex

4. Indralok Phase 3

5. Seven Eleven School Chowk

6. Balasaheb Thakckeray ground

7. Ramdev Mhalgi Park

8. Meenatai Thackeray Chowk

9. Kala Silk chawl, Kashigaon

10. JP Infra

11. Hatkesh chowk, bus stop no 22.

12. Gaurav City chowk

13. Municpality Car stand

14. Star Market, Kanakia Road

15. Sanyom School

Ward 5 - Mira Road:

1. Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital

2. Sharayu Mata chowk, Mira Road station

3. Rickshaw Stand, Mira Road station

4. Shanti Nagar sector 5 ground

5. Shanti Nagar Sector 6 ground

Ward 6 - Mira Road:

1. Mira Gaothan school

2. Municipal Corporation shade near St Pauls High school

3. Don Bosco English school, Pleasant Park

4. Don Bosco English school, Shanti Park

5. St Xaviers School

6. Holy Cross school

7. Jangid High School

8. Silver Park Fire Brigade Center

9. St Xaviers High School,

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC creates 4 artificial ponds for immersing Ganpati idols

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:03 PM IST