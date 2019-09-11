Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Traffic advisory and Ganesh Visarjan routes

Mumbai: The time has come for devotees to bid Lord Ganesha farewell. Tomorrow, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi with devotees heading out in large numbers to the various immersion points earmarked in the city.

In an interview with ANI, Pranay Ashok, PRO of Mumbai Police said that there are over 11,000 Gauri Ganpati mandals and over 1,62,000 domestic mandals. There are 129 places identified all over the city for immersion of idols. The Mumbai Police has a huge task of maintaining law and order and ensure that there not much inconvenience to other road users.