Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Traffic advisory and Ganesh Visarjan routes

Mumbai: The time has come for devotees to bid Lord Ganesha farewell. Tomorrow, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi with devotees heading out in large numbers to the various immersion points earmarked in the city.
In an interview with ANI, Pranay Ashok, PRO of Mumbai Police said that there are over 11,000 Gauri Ganpati mandals and over 1,62,000 domestic mandals. There are 129 places identified all over the city for immersion of idols. The Mumbai Police has a huge task of maintaining law and order and ensure that there not much inconvenience to other road users.
The Mumbai Police is doing all in its power to ensure that the festival concludes without any incident and to this effect it has deployed over 40,000 personnel and employed 5,000 CCTV cameras to monitor various parts of maximum city.
Mumbai Police, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow has also tweeted a traffic advisory and outline maps of Ganesh Visarjan routes. These maps give an overall picture of the main immersion points in the city, while clearly showing the routes demarcated for vehicular traffic, Ganesh processions, immersion points and return crowd.
