Galwan Valley face-off: Sena slams PM Modi for using sacrifice of Indian soldiers for upcoming polls in Bihar

Shiv Sena today slammed PM Narendra Modi for using the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in Galwan valley for upcoming elections to the Bihar assembly.

In an editorial written in its mouthpiece, Saamana on Friday, it also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing 'caste and regional card' politics ahead of assembly polls in Bihar.

Recently, after the China-India face-off at Galwan Valley, PM Narendra Modi had said, "Today, I am talking to people of Bihar, I will say that every Bihari is proud of it ( their valour). I pay rich tributes to the jawans who laid down their lives."

The editorial referred to this comment by PM. The mouthpiece in its editorial wrote, “Prime Minister Modi is an expert in such politics. He hailed the valour of the 'Bihar Regiment' in Galwan Valley. Earlier, when the country faced a threat on its borders, were the Mahar, Maratha, Rajput, Sikh, Gorkha, Dogra regiments sitting idle? Yesterday, Maharashtra’s Sunil Kale attained martyrdom in Pulwama. However, due to the upcoming Bihar elections, more importance is being given to caste and region in the Indian Army. Such politics is a disease, which is more serious than coronavirus.”

The editorial also criticised the state BJP for indulging in a similar kind of politics.

Recently, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar - a close confidant of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on wenesday, called Sharad Pawar the "Coronavirus" that has infected Maharashtra. Padalkar also accused the former union minister of politicising the long-pending issue of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community.