'Gairan' land encroachments: Hundreds of villagers in coastal Uttan get notices

Hundreds of villagers who have built structures on government owned property or Gairan ( cattle grazing) land in and around the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar have received notices from the revenue department.

The notices issued under the relevant sections of the land revenue code by the upper tehsildar’s office has sought documents to authenticate their rights to remain in occupation of such land parcels with a timeframe of 30 days failing which the structures should be voluntarily removed or they would be demolished and the cost of demolition will be recovered from the occupiers.

The notices have been issued following orders from the Mumbai High Court on its own motion (2/2022) in September-2022.