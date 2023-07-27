Gag Order Against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar After Heated Spat With Neelam Gorhe | File pic/ANI

Mumbai: Dr Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, passed a gag order against BJP's firebrand MLC Gopichand Padalkar after a spat between the two.

Padalkar, known for his open fight against the Pawar family in Baramati, was speaking on supplementary demands when Gorhe, who was in the chair, asked him to wind up quickly as he had been speaking for over 13 minutes. Padalkar then accused her of a partisan approach.

Padalkar tore papers: I condemn you

"Others are given 25 minutes, but you start ringing the bell when we are speaking," he said.

Upon this, he was warned by Dr Gorhe regarding his behaviour. In response, Padalkar tore papers in his hand and said, "What warning, I condemn you."

Visibly disturbed, Dr Gorhe warned Padalkar again and said, "This was inappropriate behavior. You cannot threaten me like this. You should not compare yourself with others."

Other members in the house also tried to calm down Padalkar. Leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve, urged him to respect the Chair. However, Padalkar insisted that he wanted to finish with 8-10 points he intended to speak about.

After he finished speaking, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sachin Ahir urged the Chair to expunge Padalkar's remarks from the record and demanded an apology from the member.

Gorhe: Remove Padalkar's remarks

Dr Gorhe then directed to remove Padalkar's remarks against her from the record and passed a gag order against him. According to the order, Padalkar would not be allowed to speak in the house for the whole of Thursday. She also warned Padalkar, stating that she would have no other option but to physically remove him from the house with the help of marshals if he did not behave properly.

As Dr Gorhe was passing the order, there was another spat between them. Since Padalkar's microphone was muted, his words could not be clearly heard, but Ahir asked the ministers to intervene and warn Padalkar about his behavior.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar then apologised to the Chair. Padalkar also said, "I'm not wrong, yet I apologise to the Chair."

