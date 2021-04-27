Gadkari joins hands with govt in its effort to control Covid in Vidarbha region

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has now stepped in to coordinate the state government in its efforts to control the pandemic in the Vidarbha region. He chaired a video conference with the district guardian ministers and district collectors from the Vidarbha region on Tuesday evening to further streamlining the measures to break the virus chain.

It was also discussed to install oxygen plants based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology in every district in a serious bid to meet the rising demand. This is to avoid the deaths of Covid-19 patients for want of oxygen. The minister also discussed the district-wise distribution of oxygen concentrators and ventilators on a priority basis.

Gadkari announced that the Remdesivir vials produced in Wardha district will be distributed in all districts after one week.

Gadkari’s intervention came when the situation was quite grim in Vidarbha in the wake of galloping Covid-19 cases. Nagpur district guardian minister Nitin Raut announced that 1,000 bed jumbo facility will come up in the premises of Lloyds Metals steel plant in Wardha district. He informed, initially the proposed jumbo facility will start with 200 beds and later ramp up to 1,000 beds.

In addition, the power generation plants run by the state-run MahaGenco will explore an option of oxygen production which will be supplied in the Vidarbha region.