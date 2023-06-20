'Gaddar Din' Vs 'Deshdrohi Din': Maharashtra Political Battle Reaches UN

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the ruling BJP on Tuesday said they had written to the United Nations requesting the world body to declare ‘World Traitors Day’ on June 20 and ‘World Anti-National Day’ on July 27, respectively.

First anniversary of Shiv Sena split

June 20 was the first anniversary of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena, when Eknath Shinde left the party with 40 legislators. July 27 is Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, while taking a swipe at Shinde and his group of legislators, said he had appealed to the UN to observe June 20 as ‘World Traitors Day’.

Sanjay Raut's appeal to UN

“I am writing to you with an appeal to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day. Sir, I represent a party called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and am a parliamentarian from the Upper House in India. My party Shiv Sena (UBT) hails from Maharashtra, a prominent state in western India. It was started by Mr Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966 who championed the cause of local youth in Mumbai. (erstwhile Bombay),” he wrote in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He stated that 40 legislators abandoned Shiv Sena after instigation by BJP.

“The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Mr Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Along with them, 10 more Independents supporting MVA government left us. The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for a neighbouring state of Gujarat. They deserted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness,” he wrote.

Sena (UBT) allies Congress and NCP observed the day as ‘gaddar din’ at several places across Maharashtra. In Mumbai police took into custody 18 people protesting against the government at Kalbadevi and Ballard Pier.

BJP's Nitesh Rane hits back

The BJP, meanwhile, said Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, July 27, should be observed as ‘deshdrohi din’.



“I’ve tweeted raising the demand with the UN to observe ‘deshdrohi din’ on Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday – July 27,” BJP leader MLA Nitesh Rane said.



“Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva owing to his lust for the post of chief minister,” the MLA said, adding that it amounted to betrayal of his father and even the nation.