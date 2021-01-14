G North ward records slight spike in daily COVID cases

Mumbai's G North ward, which covers Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas, recorded an increase in daily COVID-19 positive cases recently.

Since December last year, G North has been reporting cases in single digits on most of the days. On December 25, Dharavi had reported zero case, on the following day zero case was reported from Dadar and in January, zero case was reported from Mahim as well. In the past one week, G North has been reporting a slight surge in the pandemic cases.

In the past one week, (between Jan 6 and 14) total 187 cases were reported from this ward. On Wednesday, G North had reported 33 cases, which is the highest single-day count being reported in the past two months.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner and ward officer Kiran Dighavkar, however, said that the rise in cases is the result of routine testing and there's no need to about it as of now.

"There's no specific reason regarding the surge in number of cases because we are conducting the number of tests in the same way like how we have been doing since the pandemic broke out" Dighavkar told FPJ.

To keep a check on the number of asymptomatic patients, the civic officials in this ward are conducting random tests at various public spaces like markets, restaurants and industrial estates. Dighavkar also pointed out, the rate of testing has been the same since it was when the pandemic was at its peak.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data available on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dashboard, there are zero sealed buildings and zero containment zones (CZ) in G North.

According to the BMC policy, a building will be sealed if there are multiple positive cases in more than one floor of a building.

The civic officials informed that the list of sealed buildings and CZs are being monitored centrally by the BMC war room and local ward officials provide them the location of the positive patients.

"In most of the buildings there are very few cases which is why the number of sealed buildings in this ward has decreased over time," Dr Shubhangi Kamble, MOH of this ward, told FPJ.

She also informed most of the positive patients nowadays either have a history of travelling or are migrant labours who have returned to the city.