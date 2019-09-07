FYJC online admission process extended till mid September

Mumbai: “Every year we have to run around for two to three months even though the admissions are now online," claim students. The First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission process conducted by the state education department has been going on from June and has now been extended till mid September.

False assurance

When the Free Press Journal had visited the department before the process began, the admission process was supposed to be completed in two months. Bhaskarrao Babbar, assistant deputy director of education, Mumbai region, claimed, "We have improvised the admission process and got all systems in place. This year, students will not face any inconvenience or delays. The process will be completed within two months."

Prolonged process leading to delay

"We will continue with the admission process till every student of the state, who has registered, has been allotted a seat," claimed Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai region. There are still few students who have not been allotted a seat in the junior colleges, which has prompted the education department to extend the admission process till September 17.

Errors by students and colleges

Students too are at fault, as some of them did not secure admission despite being allotted seats in the first preference college. Students alleged the management quota and reservations have impacted the entire admission process this time. Some students were denied admissions by few specific colleges, as there was no vacancy of seats. Komal Lal, a student, said, "I was denied admission as the college authorities told me they do not have vacant seats. Colleges are allotting seats directly under management quota." Some students listed only famous colleges despite having a low percentage. This delay in the admission process has affected the entire academic cycle. Students are waiting to attend regular lectures while teachers are juggling time to complete the syllabus before first semester examinations. The state intends to conduct a final round of admission and allot seats to pending students.