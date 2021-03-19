FYJC admissions: Last chance for students to secure seats

In an attempt to help students who have still not secured First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission, the state school education department has restarted the online admission process for the academic year 2020-21 and extended it till March 26, 2021. This is the last chance for students to secure admission which will be done on a first-come first-served (FCFS) basis.

On Friday, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister said, "For students who are yet to secure a seat to First Year Junior College (FYJC) there is another chance. To ensure every eligible student gets enrolled, we have re-initiated admissions on a first-come first-served (FCFS) basis till March 26, 2021."

As per the government of Maharashtra letter dated March 17, 2021, the Standard 11 centralised online admission process is allowed to extend till March 26, 2021 and will be closed on the same date. Dattatray Jagtap, director of education (secondary and higher secondary) said, "Students who cancel their admission this time will not be able to participate again. The FYJC admission process will be closed on March 26 so students should be cautious before cancelling their seat allotment."

Jagtap said, "Students should avail this opportunity and gain benefit from this extension. All quota admissions, surrender of seats and bifocal admissions will continue during this FCFS round."